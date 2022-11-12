Justin Bieber and Drake lead celebrities attending Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral

A host of celebrities including Justin Bieber and Drake attended Takeoff’s funeral on Friday.

The Migos rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, last week.

The 28-year-old had reportedly been playing a dice game with his bandmate and uncle Quavo when a shooter opened fire; his official cause of death was ruled as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm”.

Family, friends and fans paid tribute to the Takeoff at a ceremony in Atlanta on Friday.

The star-studded “Celebration of Life” ceremony was held at the State Farm Arena, which holds 21,000 people.

Justin Bieber performed at the service, as did Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage and Chloe Bailey.

Also in attendance were Migos stars Quavo and Offset, who gave speeches at the funeral, paying tribute to their close friend and bandmate.

Cardi B, Mayor Andre Dickens, Gucci Mane, Cee-Lo Green, Lil Yachty, City Girls and Russell Simons were also amongst the star-studded attendance.

A press release sent prior to the event stated there was a “strict no photo and no video policy” inside the arena.

Takeoff’s family also asked that in lieu of material tributes to the rapper, all attendees donate to the Rocket Foundation, which supports community-based programs that help prevent gun violence.

Following his funeral, Takeoff was described as “a most gentle soul, with a peace about him alongside a wise demeanor far beyond his years,” in his obituary.

The obituary further read: “Endearing and impressive both on stage and in private life, Takeoff commanded respect wherever his path took him from musicians, family, industry and peers alike.”

“There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world.”

“Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world,” it continued. “He’s now up with there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis living on through his music and the love he brought to so many.”

