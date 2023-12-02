Julia Roberts reveals iconic Hollywood film was ‘set for a much darker ending’

Julia Roberts has revealed that the iconic Hollywood film, Pretty Woman, was originally “set for a much darker ending.”

Julia starred in the hit 90s romcom alongside Richard Gere back in 1990, where she played prostitute Vivian Ward.

The 56-year-old actress revealed on Friday night’s episode of the show that her character Vivian was to receive quite the morbid ending.

On the show, Julia told the audience that the film was intended for a much different ending, with Vivian been abandoned by Richard’s character Edward Lewis.

She said: “It was going to be a much darker film called $3,000 (the price for Vivian to spend the night with Edward).

“Vivian was a drug addict and the movie ended with him leaving her in a side street, throwing the money at her, and driving away.”

Julia continued: “I got that part in that movie and felt really proud, but when the production company folded and the film disappeared I was crushed. But then Disney picked it up, which seemed so unlikely, and made it funny.”

The Erin Brockovich actress was joined on the couch by Tom Hanks, Timothée Chalamet and Cher.