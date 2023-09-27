Julia Fox makes surprising confession about her relationship with ex Kanye West

Julia Fox has made a surprising confession about her relationship with her ex Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems star briefly dated the rapper last year, after meeting him at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the 33-year-old revealed the real reason she will not include details about her sex life with Kanye in her upcoming memoir.

She said: “Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that.”

The actress added that she will be spilling the tea about other relationships in the memoir, explaining sex has played a big role in her life.

Julia shared: “I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it? I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I’m like: ‘This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on.'”

“I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed.”

Julia previously claimed she dated Kanye to “get him off” his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s case.

She also claimed she ended things with the rapper when he started slamming Kim and her family on social media. The actress said in a TikTok video: “The moment he started tweeting, I was out. And that’s the thing, it’s like, the media reported on our relationship ending a week after it happened or something. So during that week, I think you guys thought that we were together, but we weren’t.” “I’d already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not going to stick around for this shit.’ And also, I realised pretty quickly that he wasn’t gonna take my help. I was like, ‘I want to help him. I want to help him.’”

“I sounded almost as dumb as you guys, saying that I should’ve done something to stop him from saying—like, what? But anyway, I was delusional. I thought I could help him.” “Anyway it didn’t work and now we’re here. But that being said, [I] really, deeply respect the man as an artist. I don’t want to sh** on that.” “I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments, you know?” she added. Kanye “married” Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a secret ceremony earlier this year, two months after he finalised his divorce from Kim. However, it’s understood they haven’t filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.