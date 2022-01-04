Julia Fox addresses her date night with Kanye West

Julia Fox has spoken out after her date night with Kanye West.

The actress enjoyed a romantic dinner with the Donda rapper at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Saturday night and shortly afterwards, she was asked whether there would be a second date.

The Uncut Gems star, 31, told Page Six: “I don’t know.”

A source told the outlet that Kanye and Julia are newly dating, following Kanye’s recent split from model Vinetria.

The insider said: “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

Kanye is reportedly “embracing single life” amid his divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian.

Kim, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Meanwhile Julia, who welcomed her first child last year, recently split from her husband Peter Artemiev – who she married in 2018. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓪 𝓕𝓸𝔁 ☆ (@juliafox)