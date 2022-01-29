John Mulaney shares adorable video of pal Pete Davidson meeting his baby son

John Mulaney has shared an adorable video of his close friend Pete Davidson meeting his baby son.

The comedian welcomed his first child, a son named Malcolm, with his actress girlfriend Olivia Munn on November 24, 2021.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday, John posted a cute clip of ‘Uncle Pete’ holding little Malcolm.

As Malcolm looked up at him, Pete joked, “Yeah, babies are all head,” as John and Olivia laughed in the background.

The SNL star was rocking a new look in the video, as he had a very noticeable chip in his front tooth.

However, it’s understood the imperfection is fake, and part of a project he’s working on.

The 28-year-old is currently dating Kim Kardashian, but the reality star was nowhere to be seen in the video.

John and Olivia confirmed the birth of their first child, a baby boy, on December 24.

The actress gave birth to their son on November 24 in Los Angeles, but the couple waited until Christmas Eve to share the news of his arrival with fans.

Taking to Instagram, the proud parents shared almost identical snaps of their newborn, who they’ve named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

John wrote: “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Olivia captioned her post: “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays. ❤️💚.”

The 39-year-old comedian and the 41-year-old actress were first linked last May, after John split from his wife of six years Anna Marie Tendler.

Months later, the SNL star confirmed he was expecting a baby with Olivia.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in September, John revealed: “We’re having a baby together. I’m gonna be a dad! We’re both really, really happy.”