Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce filing drops hint at daughter’s name

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce filing has dropped a hint at their daughter’s name.

The Jonas Brothers star and the Game of Thrones actress confirmed their split in a statement shared to Instagram earlier this week.

The couple famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The pair share two children – a three-year-old daughter named Willa and another daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, that they welcomed last year.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Willa is listed as W.J.

Joe’s divorce filing hints at their younger daughter’s first name, as she is listed as D.J.

Joe, 34, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 27, on Tuesday – stating that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

Fans feared the couple were heading for a divorce when the pair recently sold their Miami mansion.

Joe fuelled split speculation when he was spotted out and about without his wedding ring.

In a statement, released on Wednesday, the couple confirmed their divorce.

Joe and Sophie jointly wrote: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

According to PEOPLE, news of the pair’s split has not come as a surprise to the people around them, as they have reportedly spent “the whole summer apart”.

A source told the outlet that Joe and Sophie “haven’t gotten along in a while, but they’re hoping to resolve this all amicably.”