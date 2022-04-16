Jessica Simpson reveals her surprising connection to Kim Kardashian

Jessica Simpson has revealed her surprising connection to Kim Kardashian.

The 41-year-old has confirmed her nine-year-old daughter Maxwell is best friends with Kim’s eldest child North West.

The Dukes of Hazzard star lives in the same neighbourhood as Kim, and said their daughters are on a basketball team coached by her husband Eric Johnson.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Jessica said: “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North.”

Gushing over Kim’s daughter, the singer added, “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

Jessica also praised the Kardashian-Jenner family for the way they’ve navigated the world of reality TV.

The 41-year-old was one of the early reality TV stars, as she filmed an MTV show called Newlyweds from 2003 – 2005 with her now ex-husband Nick Lachey.

Jessica said: “I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time. I could only last three seasons [on ‘Newlyweds’]…”

“But they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same. That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.”