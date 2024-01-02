Jeremy Renner shares the ‘number one reason’ for his recovery after near-death experience

Jeremy Renner has revealed the “number one reason” for his recovery, after his near-death experience last year.

The Marvel actor has opened up about his traumatising snowplough accident, which left him with 30 broken bones, a collapsed lung and a pierced liver from a shattered rib.

The 52-year-old praised his 10-year-old daughter Ava for her help and support during his recovery, as said she was his “reason number one” to get better.

Jeremy was at his property in Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day last year when he was run over by a massive 14,000-pound snowplough.

The actor marked the first anniversary of his accident on Instagram yesterday as he cosied up to his daughter to ring in the New Year.

He captioned the sweet snap: “Reason number One for my recovery is her. I asked her to ‘wait for me’ when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

“As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends….”

“With gratitude always, thank you all for your love and support this last full year. I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer 🙏🏼.”

“Hope you enjoy the video we made from the ‘Love and Titanium’ EP set to release Jan 19th #loveandtitanium❤️, ” he concluded.

The actor revealed the video that he and his daughter made that features his song Wait from his upcoming album Love and Titanium, which is set to debut on the 19th of January.

The video depicts the father-daughter duo taking part in various bonding activities such as camping, playing piano and hiking.

The video also showcases the young girl at different stages of her life which begins when she is a baby and ends when she is a woman.

The actor first hinted at new music back in August on his Instagram page, where he wrote: “NEW MUSIC …. Coming in hot very soon (Just like my nieces diaper ). We’re always watching and learning no matter our age.”

He also teased the album cover in October with the caption: “A collection of music we wrote about different milestones in my journey of recovery since Jan 1st this year,”

“‘Love and Titanium’ has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create. I hope I get the courage to share with you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner) The 52-year-old also appeared on Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast where he spoke about his recovery. “I’m just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother. I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, [and] I would’ve disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would’ve passed, and so there’s a lot for me to get better for,” he said. “There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind. My recovery became relief for me, because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and all those that I really affected. “With that, I’d never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish. I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental, sort of, attitude, and that attitude was always to get better. There’s no option other than that. And I still work at every part, every day, and thank God that I have a lot to fight for.”