Jennifer Lopez confirms her engagement to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed that she and Ben Affleck are engaged ⁠— again.

This marks the second engagement for Bennifer, who rekindled their romance in 2021, after calling off their engagement in 2004.

The singer, 52, shared the couple’s happy news in her “On the JLo” newsletter, where she included a clip of her showing off her green diamond engagement ring.

Jennifer also took to her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts to share a video teasing the major announcement on her website.

She said: “I have a really exciting and special story to share. So if you’re not part of my inner circle, you have to go to OnTheJLo.com to hear this one.”

“…it is my inner circle where I share more personal things, and this one’s definitely on the JLo.”

Fans immediately took to the comments section of JLo’s video to congratulate the happy couple.

One fan said: “honey i couldn’t breathe because of how bad my crying was i really truly cried. tears of joy tho💜”

Another wrote: “Congratulations!!!! You two are meant to be❤️❤️…so happy you found each other again!! Wish you two all the best!!🎉🎉”

A third said: “Oh my gosh!!! How exciting!!! True love always finds it’s way back and exists! Thank you for reminding us all 😍😍”

Earlier this year, Jennifer said it was a “beautiful love story” that she and Ben had been given a second chance together.

Jennifer and Ben, 49, recently purchased a $55 million mansion in Bel-Air together.

The sprawling property boasts 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and gym.

The garden also features a stunning infinity pool, a putting green, a full outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, and a guest house.