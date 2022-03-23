Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken a huge step in their relationship, less than one year after they rekindled their romance.

According to TMZ, the a-list couple are splashing out $55million on their first home together.

The 1.2 acre estate is located in Bel-Air, where Jennifer already has a $28million home nearby.

The sprawling property boasts 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and gym.

The garden also features a stunning infinity pool, a putting green, a full outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, and a guest house.

In short, the couple will have plenty of space for their blended families.

Jennifer shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile Ben shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The couple, famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, rekindled their romance last May – 17 years after they called off their engagement in 2004.