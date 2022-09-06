Jennifer Lawrence reveals she has suffered two miscarriages in candid new interview

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she has suffered two miscarriages in a candid new interview.

Speaking to Vogue for their October 2022 issue, the 32-year-old actress revealed she got pregnant in her early 20s, and intended to get an abortion.

She told the publication that before she could, she “had a miscarriage alone in Montreal”.

The Hunger Games star got pregnant again a couple years ago while shooting the Netflix film Don’t Look Up, and said she really wanted the baby.

She sadly suffered another miscarriage, and had to get a D&C – a surgical procedure by which tissue is removed from the uterus.

The Oscar-winner, who welcomed her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney back in February, said the recent US Supreme Court overruling of Roe Vs Wade brought back painful memories for her.

Jennifer said: “I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy.”

“But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

In the same interview, Jennifer finally revealed her son’s unusual name – Cy.