Jennifer Lawrence FINALLY reveals her son’s unusual name

Jennifer Lawrence has finally revealed her son’s unusual name.

The actress, 32, welcomed her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney back in February.

In a new interview with Vogue, the Hunger Games star revealed she and Cooke named their baby Cy – after the American painter Cy Twombly.

The new mum said: “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody.”

“If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad.’ Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

“I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?'”

Jennifer told Vogue that giving birth marked a special new chapter for her growing family.

She explained: “Like, ‘Now is day one of my life’. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors.”

“Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss.'”

“I mean the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it’s impossible,” Jennifer added. “I always tell him, ‘I love you so much it’s impossible.'”

Jennifer announced her pregnancy in September 2021, and showed off her baby bump at the premiere of the Netflix film Don’t Look Up in December.

The Hunger Games star was first linked to her art gallery director beau Cooke in June 2018, four years after they met.

The following October, Jennifer and Cooke tied the knot at Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

The couple exchanged vows in front of 150 guests – which included Adele, Emma Stone, Josh Hutcherson, Sienna Miller and Kris Jenner.