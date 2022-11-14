Jennifer Aniston announces the death of her father in heartbreaking post

Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father John in a heartbreaking post.

The actor, who worked on Days Of Our Lives for almost four decades, has passed away at the age of 89.

Posting a black and white photo of them both when she was a baby, Jennifer wrote: “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.”

“I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!”

“You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit,” she added.

John was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the NBC daytime drama series Days of Our Lives, which he played sine July 1985.

Earlier this year, the actor was honoured with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by his daughter Jennifer.

Jennifer’s parents divorced when she was just nine-years-old, and she has reportedly had a rocky relationship with both her mother and father over the years.

However, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, it was revealed that she was on good terms with her father.

A source at the time told MailOnline, “Jennifer didn’t speak to him for ages. But since the coronavirus crisis she has been on the phone almost every day.”

“It’s like she has realized life is very short and she wants her relationship with John to be the best it can be. He’s thrilled that they have reconciled.”