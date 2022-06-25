Jennifer Aniston presents lifetime achievement award to her formerly estranged father

Jennifer Aniston presented a lifetime achievement award to her formerly estranged father John Aniston at the Daytime Emmys on Friday.

The 88-year-old has worked on Days Of Our Lives, a soap opera which was parodied on Jennifer’s sitcom Friends, for almost four decades – appearing in over 3700 episodes.

Although he was not present at the ceremony, the actress delivered a video message about her “great and well-respected” father.

The only thing better than winning the #DaytimeEmmys Lifetime Achievement Award is having it presented to you by your daughter, Jennifer Aniston.❤️ Congratulations John Aniston! pic.twitter.com/IjNGc3UE4r — CBS (@CBS) June 25, 2022

“It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor who also happens to be my dad,” she said.

Jennifer also noted his guest appearances on ‘Star Trek: Voyager’, ‘Gilmore Girls’, and ‘Mad Men’, to name a few.

She then joked that he has appeared on nearly every soap opera in circulation by saying, “You name it, I’m sure he’s been on it.”

jennifer aniston with her father john and her brother john pic.twitter.com/7ySbC1pJ46 — s 🦋 (@elysianiston) May 2, 2022

Crediting his work on Days Of Our Lives, the 53-year-old said, “Since 1985, his TV home has been with the cast and crew of the long-running soap opera,” where he starred as Victor Kiriakis in “masterful performances.”

“His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement,” Jennifer added.

The actress’ parents divorced when she was just nine-years-old, and she has reportedly had a rocky relationship with both her mother and father over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston.r)

However, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, it was revealed that she was on good terms with her father.

A source at the time told MailOnline, “Jennifer didn’t speak to him for ages. But since the coronavirus crisis she has been on the phone almost every day.”

“It’s like she has realized life is very short and she wants her relationship with John to be the best it can be. He’s thrilled that they have reconciled.”