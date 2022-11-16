Jane Fonda reveals she’s ‘not going to be around for much longer’ after cancer diagnosis

Jane Fonda has revealed she’s “not going to be around for much longer” just months after her cancer diagnosis.

In September, the 84-year-old told her Instagram followers that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The actress noted at the time that the form of cancer is “very treatable” and revealed she had begun chemotherapy.

Jane has since discussed her mortality in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The actress told the outlet: “I’m not going to be around for much longer. When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic.”

The 84-year-old admitted she’s “not afraid of going,” adding: “I’m ready. I’ve had a great life. Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

In September, Jane shared her non-Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosis with her Instagram followers.

The 84-year-old wrote: “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.”

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

“We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine,” Jane continued.

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Jane continued: “We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”

“The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

The actress previously opened up about facing her own mortality during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

“I’m super-conscious that I’m closer to death. And it doesn’t really bother me that much,” she admitted back in April.