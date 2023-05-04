Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after suffering ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence after suffering a “medical complication”.

The 55-year-old was hospitalised with a medical emergency on April 11 while filming his upcoming Netflix film Back In Action.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Hollywood actor penned: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed 🙏🏿❤️🦊.”

Jamie’s daughter Corinne previously said in a statement that he is “already on his way to recovery”, as she thanked fans for their prayers.

Although it has not yet been confirmed what medical issue Jamie suffered, a new report has claimed that he is “lucky to be alive”.

A source told RadarOnline: “Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention. It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive!”

The insider added: “Jamie suffers from high blood pressure, which doctors say can cause clots in the brain leading to a stroke. Doctors believe this was a long time coming, and really, if they hadn’t acted fast, Jamie might well have been a goner.”