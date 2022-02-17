Ioan Gruffudd files for a restraining order against estranged wife Alice Evans

Ioan Gruffudd has filed for a restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans.

Last February, Alice announced her shock split from her husband of 13 years on Twitter, and told fans it was Ioan’s decision to part ways.

In a since-deleted tweet, the actress wrote: “My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls [sic] are very confused and sad.”

“We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’. I’m so sorry,” she added.

Ioan filed for divorce weeks later, and he has since filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against his ex-wife.

According to PEOPLE, the petition requests that Alice is to stay 100 yards away from Ioan and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace, and is not allowed to contact either of them.

Ioan said in the petition that he had told Alice he was “unhappy” in their relationship in August 2020. The 48-year-old actor claimed Alice “repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career.” “Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp,” he alleged.

Ioan said in the petition: “Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother.” “Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me,” he added. Ioan claimed he and his lawyers repeatedly asked Alice to stop, but she allegedly refused.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Alice filed her own response to the restraining order, stating she did not agree with her ex-husband’s petition.

The actress claimed she had not received a copy of Ioan’s restraining order and that she had “no idea what he is going to accuse me of.”

“However, this I know for certain: I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace of either [Ioan or Biana],” the petition reads. Alice added that while she didn’t know what Ioan would accuse her of, she knew “whatever allegations he is going to make against me are false.” She claimed the last time she physically saw her husband was in January 2021, while the last time they spoke on the phone was in October 2021, when she found out he was in a relationship with Bianca.

Alice stated in her response that she never threatened, harassed or intimidated either Ioan or Bianca, and said she believed Ioan was filing a restraining order “as a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings.” After meeting on the set of 102 Dalmations back in 2000, Alice and Ioan tied the knot in 2007. The former couple welcomed two daughters together – Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.