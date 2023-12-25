Inside the Kardashian-Jenner family’s star-studded annual Christmas party

The Kardashian-Jenner family hosted their annual Christmas Eve party on Sunday night.

This year it was Kim Kardashian’s turn to host, as the lavish bash took place at her multi-million dollar home in the Hidden Hills.

The billionaire businesswoman had her home decorated with hundreds of Christmas trees for the occasion, adorned with twinkling lights and fake snow.

The mother-of-four wowed in a grey floor length gown with a faux fur trim for the party, which she paired with sparkling diamonds.

The party appeared to be sponsored by Coca-Cola, as various members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared snaps from the occasion on Instagram tagging the brand.

During the night, guests were treated to a performance by Babyface, who was joined by a live orchestra.

Kim then took her party to the next level by creating a snow slope for her guests to sled down outside her house.

A host of famous faces were spotted at the bash, including Kim’s longtime friend Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky.

Kim’s rumoured new flame Odell Beckham Jr. was also seen in the background of a video posted on social media.

As expected, the Kardashian-Jenner clan got seriously glam for the occasion, with Kylie arriving to the party with her daughter Stormi in matching gold dresses by Dolce & Gabbana.

Kris also wore a black and gold gown by D&G, while Kendall stunned in a chic black midi dress with a white fur trim.

Meanwhile, Khloe wowed in a crystal-embellished nude dress, and Kourtney covered up in a black faux fur coat.

The eldest Kardashian sister recently welcomed a baby boy named Rocky with her husband Travis Barker, and the couple shared the first official photos of their newborn son last week.