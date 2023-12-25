Kim Kardashian fuels rumours she’s dating famous sports star at annual Christmas party

Kim Kardashian has fuelled rumours she’s dating Odell Beckham Jr. at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

The reality star decided to host the festive bash at her house in the Hidden Hills this year, where she created a snow slope for her guests to sled down.

In a video posted on social media, the mother-of-four can be seen sledding with her longtime friend Paris Hilton – and fans quickly spotted Odell in the background.

Kim was first linked to the NFL player in September.

At the time, an insider told Page Six that Kim and Odell had been “casually” hanging out, following his split from his ex-girlfriend Lauren ‘Lolo’ Wood.

Two months later, Kim raised eyebrows by attending his 31st birthday bash in New York City.

Kim was also romantically linked to Tom Brady earlier this year, following his split from Gisele Bündchen.

The pair were first linked by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi in May, after they received a tip that the reality star was looking at properties near Tom’s home in the Bahamas.

The anonymous tipster claimed Kim was driving his golf cart as she drove around Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive residential community on the island.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Kim and Tom were “just friends”, however the insider noted that they were “having fun”.

Kim has been publicly single since she split from comedian Pete Davidson last August, after nine months together.

The 43-year-old started dating the SNL star following her split from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children – North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.