Inside Billie Eilish’s star-studded 21st birthday bash

Billie Eilish hosted a star-studded party over the weekend, as she celebrated her 21st birthday.
A host of famous faces attended the singer’s Christmas-themed bash – including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Avril Lavigne.
Dove Cameron, Barbie Ferreira, Eric Andre, Billie’s boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, Khalid, Lauren Jauregui, MLMA, Njomza, Noah Cyrus, Phem Raveena and Skylar Astin were also present on the night.
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner at Billie Eilish’s Birthday Party 🖤 pic.twitter.com/G0QPDGib5M
— . (@nastymodeI) December 18, 2022
Guests took to social media to share photos and videos from the party, including clips of Billie blowing out her birthday candles while wearing a red Christmas gown with a white fur trim.
Others posed for black-and-white photos in a photo booth – including models Hailey and Kendall.
The party took place at The Edition in West Hollywood on Saturday night.
Stars that attended Billie Eilish’s 21st birthday party last night in Los Angeles:
Avril Lavigne
Doja Cat
Eric Andre
Hailey Bieber
Jesse Rutherford
Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Lauren Jauregui
MLMA
Njomza
Noah Cyrus
Phem
Raveena
Skylar Astin pic.twitter.com/MDaCx7v0mj
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 18, 2022