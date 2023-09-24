Hulk Hogan marries third wife after whirlwind romance

Hulk Hogan has married his third wife Sky Daily, after a whirlwind romance.

The retired WWE legend, 70, and the yoga instructor, 45, exchanged vows in Clearwater, Florida on Friday.

In photos published by TMZ, the bride is seen wearing a sparkling white strapless gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a lace train, while the groom donned a simple black tuxedo.

Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily in Intimate Florida Wedding Ceremony https://t.co/K6K16edJ6F — TMZ (@TMZ) September 23, 2023

Hulk and Sky started dating in 2022 and in July of this year, the couple confirmed their engagement.

This marks Hogan’s third marriage.

His first marriage to Linda Hogan lasted from 1983 to 2009, and they have two children together – Brooke,35, and Nick, 33.

He later married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but filed for divorce in October 2021.

Before proposing to Sky in late June, Hulk paid a heartfelt tribute to his then-girlfriend on Instagram.

He wrote: “Beach day with my Sky Baby, it always seems just perfect, like she’s always been here, Sky Baby 4Life One Love HH.”