Here’s who is performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will take place tonight.

The awards show, hosted by Nicki Minaj, will take at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with eight nods – including Artist of the Year.

R&B singer SZA has secured six VMA nominations, while Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith all received five nods.

Blackpink, Diddy and Shakira each received four nominations.

Check out the full list of nominations here.

A host of well-known faces are set to perform at the awards ceremony tonight.

Viewers will be treated to performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Shakira and Olivia Rodrigo.

Diddy, aka Sean Combs, will also make a historic comeback to the MTV VMAs – performing tonight for the first time since 2005.

Tonight’s presenters include Sabrina Carpenter, Charli D’Amelio, Rita Ora and Jared Leto amongst others.

Check out the full list of performers below:

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Anitta

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Demi Lovato

Diddy

DMC (Hip-Hop 50)

Doja Cat

Doug E. Fresh (Hip-Hop 50)

Fall Out Boy

Future

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five (Hip-Hop 50)

Kaliii (Doritos Extended Play Stage)

KAROL G

Kelsea Ballerini

Lil Wayne

LL Cool J (Hip-Hop 50)

Måneskin

Metro Boomin

NAV

Nicki Minaj (Emcee)

NLE Choppa (Pre-Show)

Olivia Rodrigo

Peso Pluma

Renee Rapp (Doritos Extended Play Stage)

Sabrina Carpenter (Pre-Show)

Shakira

Stray Kids

Swae Lee

The Warning (Doritos Extended Play Stage)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER