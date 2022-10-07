Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ‘set to take HUGE step’ in their relationship

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly set to take a huge step in their relationship.

The director, 38, and the singer, 28, started dating while filming Don’t Worry Darling late last year, and went public with their relationship in January 2021.

Their romance came after Olivia’s split from Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with – Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine.

It has now been reported that Harry and Olivia may be “set to live together in the UK” after she dropped a huge hint that she may be ready to locate.

The 38-year-old, who currently lives in LA, was seen visiting a school in North London, suggesting she may be looking to enrol Otis or Daisy.

A source told The Sun: “Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible.”

“But the kids are always her first priority, so basing them in the UK is a viable option for their future, given she sees that with Harry, who wants to stay in London.”

The source continued: “She has spoken to Jason about it because his say is important too as the kids’s dad.”

“It sounds like they have agreed London is the best place. Nothing has been signed and sealed yet but they are strongly considering the move.”

Harry and Olivia sparked split rumours at the Venice Film Festival after they awkwardly “avoided” each other for the duration of the event.

However, the couple dispelled rumours last month as they were papped packing on the PDA as they enjoyed a date night in New York City.