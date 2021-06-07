The 65-year-old was struck by a scooter in New York

Gone Girl Lisa Banes in critical condition in hospital after hit-and-run

Actress Lisa Banes is in a critical condition in hospital after a hit-and-run.

The 65-year-old, who famously starred in the film Gone Girl, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in New York on Friday evening while she was on the way to visit the Julliard School.

According to her manager David Williams, Lisa is being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for “substantial injuries”.

NYPD spokesperson Denise Moroney said police responded to a 911 call just after 6:30pm ET, where a female pedestrian was lying on the roadway at West 64th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan with severe head trauma.

No arrests have been announced as of yet, and police have declined to name the victim of the hit-and-run.

As well as her role in Gone Girl, Lisa starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 film Cocktail.