Golden Globes 2023: The star-studded list of presenters

The Golden Globes 2023 will take place tonight, January 10, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the awards show, which recognises excellence in both American and international film and television.

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed additional presenters for the star-studded awards show – including Jennifer Hudson, Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Coolidge.

Claire Danes, Jay Ellis, Henry Golding, Harvey Guillén, Regina Hall, Cole Hauser, Salma Hayek Pinault, Mo Brings Plenty, Glen Powell, Hilary Swank and Letitia Wright will also present awards on the night.

Ana De Armas, Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Natasha Lyonne, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Nicole Byer, Tracy Morgan and Monster: Niecy Nash-Betts were previously announced as presenters.

rish actors Kerry Condon, Domhnall Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have all been nominated for awards at this year’s awards show.

Check out the full list of nominees here.