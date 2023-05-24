Gap sues Kanye West for HUGE sum of money after failed partnership

Gap is suing Kanye West for over $2 million after their failed partnership.

The huge sum of money is to cover the cost they may incur in a separate lawsuit, which is accusing them of changing a leased Yeezy storefront without permission.

The fashion brand is being sued by Art City Center, who own the LA-based building in question, for allegedly making “numerous, significant, unapproved” modifications.

Gap leased the LA-based property from April 2021 until September 2022, and paid over $104,000 in rent per month, according to RadarOnline.

In a lawsuit filed last October, Art City Center demanded the fashion brand hand over $1.5 million to restore the venue.

However, Gap insists that all changes to the storefront were made by Kanye without their approval.

Gap then filed a separate lawsuit last month against the rapper to cover any potential damages as well as attorney fees.

Gap alleges that their contract with Kanye stated they were not to be held liable for any claims brought due to Yeezy’s acts or omissions”.

“The performance of the work not only breached the Strategic Agreement, but the manner of preparing for and performing the work caused the need for the repairs and restoration alleged in the complaint,” the court filing reads, per RadarOnline.

Gap further suggests that Kanye was in breach of their contract by “making and not repairing or restoring the foregoing alterations” which then “directly and proximately caused Gap to incur expenses to repair and restore the premises”.

Kanye signed a 10-year contract with Gap back in 2020, but put an end to their partnership last year, alleging they breached their agreement by not releasing apparel as planned or opening stores.

After their partnership fell through, Yeezy Gap merchandise was pulled from store shelves and their online store.

A letter issued by Kanye’s lawyers to the company claimed that Gap was required to sell 40% of the Yeezy Gap merchandise in stores during the latter part of 2021.

Only one item from the collection went on sale last autumn, and it was available online only.

Gap was required to open five retail stores by July 31, 2023; however, no Yeezy Gap stores have opened yet.