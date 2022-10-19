Former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp shares update after recent melanoma diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp has shared an update after her recent melanoma diagnosis.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed her stage 2 melanoma diagnosis last week, and has since shared with her followers her current treatment plan after learning she has new cancerous moles.

The 41-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for all your comments and prayers on what I thought was going to be my melanoma removal today.”

“Right before I left for NYC they took 2 additional adjacent moles and biopsied them to be safe. While I was away, those results also came back melanoma.”

“Due to so many melanomas in one area they are worried to cut in there and try to remove because they aren’t sure what they would be cutting into,” she said.

The reality star said she now has a “new plan” for her treatment and will get a positron emission tomography (PET) scan to determine how far the cancer has spread.

She will then meet with a hematology specialist to figure out the best treatment plan moving forward.

Teddi added: “Once you have a better understanding of the disease, the next step is talking about your treatment. Your doctor will determine your treatment plan based on the other factors of your disease, your age, and your ability to tolerate treatment. Then I will head over to see the surgical oncologist and we will go from there.”

“I will continue to keep you updated because melanoma awareness is something I never really knew anything about and want to remind as many of you as I can to get skin checks. Feeling very grateful and blessed that we caught this when we did.”

She added in the caption: “I have faith and lots of support from friends, family, doctors and surgeons that all will be ok.”

The mum-of-four later shared close-up photos of the diagnosed area on her back and said doctors believe she’s predisposed to melanomas.

She explained that based on her PET scan, she will need them surgically removed next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp)

She wrote: “I will need wide excision surgery removal and nodal mapping. During the surgery they will also do a sentinel lymph node biopsy. Because with a PET scan they can’t see if it’s spread to lymph nodes, I am getting 2 more biopsies of new locations today and surgery is on Tuesday.”

“Spots 3 & 4 in the pic near my shoulder are the ones they are concerned could go to lymph nodes and will be a large connected removal. Then I will meet with a geneticist to see if I could possibly have the BRCA2 mutation. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support 💕 Please go get checked.”