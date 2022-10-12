Former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma.

The 41-year-old shared her diagnosis via Instagram on Tuesday, showing off a pink scar on her back with a bandage next to it.

She said: “Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma.”

“They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma.”

Teddi explained that she’ll go to the oncologist next week to have it “cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps,” adding that that’s “pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby.”

The mum-of-four urged her followers: “Moral of this story: if a doctor says, ‘come in every 3 months’ please go in every 3 months. I so badly wanted to blow this off. ‘What could happen in 3 months?’ I thought. Apparently a lot.”

“I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old.”

“This has been such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you’re in.”

