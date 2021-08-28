Former child star Matthew Mindler found dead aged 19 – after being reported missing

The actor starred in the 2011 film Our Idiot Brother

Former child star Matthew Mindler has been found dead aged 19, after being reported missing.

The actor, who starred in the 2011 film Our Idiot Brother, had been missing since Tuesday, August 24 – and was last seen attending a class in Millersville University in Pennsylvania earlier that day.

The news of his death was confirmed by the college, who wrote in a letter shared on social media: “Dear Campus Community, It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University.”

“Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

The letter continued: “A search has been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing.”

“Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus.”

“Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation.”

Matthew’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed. He is survived by his mother, Monica Mindler.

room or return phone calls from his family. Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm pic.twitter.com/zwpH29MvVw — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021