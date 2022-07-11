Florence Pugh responds to ‘vulgar’ comments about her see-through dress

Florence Pugh has responded to “vulgar” comments about a see-through Valentino dress she recently wore.

The actress, 26, attended the luxury brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture runway show in Rome on Friday wearing a stunning floor-length pink gown.

The front of the dress, which featured sheer frills around the halter top, was completely see-through.

Florence took to Instagram over the weekend to share snaps of herself in the gown, captioning the post: “Technically they’re covered?”

The Little Women star later returned to the social media platform to hit back after reading comments from people “so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body”.

She wrote: “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing.”

“I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after. What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?”

Florence continued: “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

“Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’.”

“I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

“It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..?”

The Don’t Worry Darling star added: “I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable.”

“It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f*ck it and f*ck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.

I wore that dress because I know.”

“If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans.”

“Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…. Oh! The last slide is for those who feel more comfortable with that inch of darker skin to be covered… #fuckingfreethefuckingnipple.”

A host of famous faces took to the comment section to show their support for Florence, with Nicola Coughlan writing: “Adore you 💗”

Joey King commented: “You are truly so amazing. You put into words what so many feel but can’t articulate.”

Ariana DeBose added: “RESPECT. Period. 💖”