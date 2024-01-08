Fans speculate Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift allegedly ‘gossiped’ about THIS couple at the Golden Globes

Fans have taken to their social media accounts to speculate what Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were allegedly “gossiping” about at the Golden Globe Awards.

The prestigious award ceremony was held on Sunday evening at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and saw a host of celebrities make an appearance.

A clip of the Only Murders In The Building actress chatting to pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, has been doing the rounds on social media, with many alleging that she was talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

The trio can be seen having an animated conversation with many speculating that Keleigh says: ” With Timothée?,” to which Selena nods.

Fans quickly began to analyze the clip and claimed that Selena was detailing how she asked the Wonka star for a photo – but Kylie allegedly said no.

One fan wrote on X: “Selena so real. Whenever something happens to me i’m running straight to my girls.”

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

Another fan wrote: “Selena with the gossip and It was so clear though . You can clearly hear the name from Keleigh.”

While another penned: “Why I think this tea is about Timothée not greeting Selena even if they’re friends because of Kylie? There’s another angle when you can tell the other girl is saying ‘noo Timothée??”

Kylie Jenner and her new beau packed on the PDA during the ceremony.

The 28-year-old actor was up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Wonka.

An onlooker told The Daily Mail: “They were at their table staring at one another.”

“They didn’t talk to anyone during the commercial break, they were just kissing… it looked like puppy dog love, like high school.”