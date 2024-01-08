Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet pack on the PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles last night.

The 28-year-old actor was up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Wonka.

The pair first sparked romance rumours back in April and have stepped out in public before together, previously confirming their relationship back at a Beyoncé concert in September.

The pair attended the Golden Globes on Sunday night, but did not walk the red carpet together.

A clip of the pair has gone viral of them getting cosy at the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

An onlooker told The Daily Mail: “They were at their table staring at one another.”

“They didn’t talk to anyone during the commercial break, they were just kissing… it looked like puppy dog love, like high school.”

In a recent interview with MTV’s Josh Horowtiz, Timothée joked that it was “hard to be present” after his kissing session with Kylie at a Beyoncé concert back in September.

“That was great. Hard to be present,” Timothée answered with a smile on his face, seemingly alluding to his make-out session with the 26-year-old.

The outing was the first time fans got to see the pair as a couple.

A source has since told PEOPLE that Kylie has officially put the label of “boyfriend” on the star and that her family “loves” him.

“He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him.”

The source continued: “He is very supportive of her career and she of his.”

“They both try to attend important events for each other.”