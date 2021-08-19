Their fans are so excited

Fans go wild as Destiny’s Child tease reunion

Destiny’s Child have sent fans into a frenzy, after teasing a reunion.

The popular girl group – made up of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams – announced their split in 2005.

They have reunited to perform together on a number of occasions since, including at the Super Bowl half-time show in 2013 and most recently at Coachella in 2018.

Eagled-eyed fans spotted the group changed their photo on both their Facebook and Twitter accounts, sparking rumours another reunion is on the cards.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “DESTINY’S CHILD COMING BACK????”

Another penned: “STOP THE MFCKN MUSIC, DESTINY’S CHILD IS COMING BACK????? OMFGGG.”

DESTINY’S CHILD COMING BACK???? — t🦋 (@tiabearxo) August 18, 2021

STOP THE MFCKN MUSIC, DESTINY’S CHILD IS COMING BACK????? OMFGGG pic.twitter.com/DTBPLryJgj — 🐈🦄 ᴺᴹ 🅴 (@KittenMinaj) August 18, 2021

ARE DESTINY’S CHILD COMING BACK OMG — abbie (@STUPlDHORSE) August 18, 2021

destiny’s child is coming back to end the 2021 music drought and save r&b — Avery Valentine (@prestonsoseggs) August 18, 2021

So Destiny’s Child getting back together? If so let me know where I send my bank information for them tickets. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VXWbZZd — Ron (@OfficialRonn) August 19, 2021

If Destiny’s Child actually comes back I’m flipping my shit!! pic.twitter.com/iZ0vERAzbI — Matty 💫 (@ItsMattLinville) August 19, 2021

If destiny’s child comes back im going to lose it — Sky Valentino 🤎 (@skylervme) August 19, 2021

If Destiny’s Child comes back it’s over pic.twitter.com/XJd8Qsj2ww — BGM👑 (@BLACKISPRECIOUS) August 18, 2021