Fans go wild as Destiny’s Child tease reunion

Their fans are so excited

By
Jodie McCormack
-
Credit: Dimitri Halkidis / WENN

Destiny’s Child have sent fans into a frenzy, after teasing a reunion.

The popular girl group – made up of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams – announced their split in 2005.

They have reunited to perform together on a number of occasions since, including at the Super Bowl half-time show in 2013 and most recently at Coachella in 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Destiny’s Child (@destinyschild)

 Eagled-eyed fans spotted the group changed their photo on both their Facebook and Twitter accounts, sparking rumours another reunion is on the cards.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “DESTINY’S CHILD COMING BACK????”

Another penned: “STOP THE MFCKN MUSIC, DESTINY’S CHILD IS COMING BACK????? OMFGGG.”

Jodie McCormack

