Fake photo of Selena Gomez at the 2023 Met Gala goes viral

A photo of Selena Gomez at the 2023 Met Gala has gone viral, but all is not as it seems…

The fundraising event took place in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, and a host of famous faces were in attendance.

As celebs started to arrive on museum’s famous steps, a snap of Selena wearing a stunning blue dress was posted to Twitter, with the caption: “SELENA GOMEZ DID A SURPRISE APPEARANCE AT THE #MetGala WTF.”

SELENA GOMEZ DID A SURPRISE APPEARANCE AT THE #MetGala WTF pic.twitter.com/qnGxuUKsRK — 𝐊𝐄𝐕 (@kevormez) May 2, 2023

As of Wednesday morning, the photo received 22.2 million views, 31.3k retweets, and 391k likes – becoming the most-liked snap from this year’s gala.

However, Selena did not actually attend the 2023 Met Gala.

The photo was AI-generated, and saw the singer’s face superimposed onto Lily James’ 2022 Met Gala look by Versace, and the dress edited into a different shade of blue.

Selena hasn’t attended the Met Gala since 2018.

AI-generated pic of Selena Gomez at Met Gala goes viral — and she wasn’t even there https://t.co/HWoDp4vyvH pic.twitter.com/ZrkHOvueif — New York Post (@nypost) May 2, 2023