Everything you need to know about the 2022 MTV EMAs

The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) will take place this Sunday, November 13.

Taika Waititi and his wife Rita Ora will co-host the ceremony live from the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Rita said in a statement: “We’ve got it all at this year’s EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music! We can’t wait for audiences to share these moments with us.”

The 2022 EMAs will be broadcasted live on MTV in more than 170 countries, with the show kicking off at 8pm.

The 2022 nominees were announced on October 12, and fans will be able to vote for their favourite artists until 11:59pm tonight (November 9).

Harry Styles leads the nominations with seven nods, while Taylor Swift has received six nods.

Nicki Minaj and Rosalía each received five nominations.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

BEST SONG:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

Harry Styles – As It Was

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

ROSALÍA – DESPECHÁ

BEST VIDEO:

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST ARTIST:

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

ROSALÍA

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Post Malone with Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – Te Felicito

Tiësto & Ava Max – The Motto

BEST LIVE:

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

BEST POP:

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

BEST NEW:

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

SEVENTEEN

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

BEST K-POP:

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

BEST LATIN:

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

ROSALÍA

Shakira

BEST ELECTRONIC:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP:

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

BEST ROCK:

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE:

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

BEST R&B:

Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO:

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

VIDEO FOR GOOD:

Ed Sheeran – 2step (feat. Lil Baby)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Latto – P*ssy

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Sam Smith – Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)

Stromae – Fils de joie

BIGGEST FANS:

BLACKPINK

BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH:

Nessa Barrett

SEVENTEEN

Mae Muller

GAYLE

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE:

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

You can vote for your winners here.