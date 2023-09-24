Everything we know about Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

It’s official: Leonardo DiCaprio is off the market.

The Wolf of Wall Street star, 48, is dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti – and things are reportedly getting serious.

The couple have been spotted together on a number of occasions in recent months, and were papped kissing in a nightclub in Ibiza just last month.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, joins new love interest Vittoria Ceretti, 25, at Milan Fashion Week party https://t.co/MKljxH2BC9 pic.twitter.com/we5Fx4suBk — Page Six (@PageSix) September 24, 2023

While there had been speculation that the pair were just enjoying a casual summer fling, a source has since told Page Six that Leonardo and Vittoria are “the real deal”.

The insider said: “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level.”

So, who is Leonardo’s new leading lady?

Vittoria is an Italian fashion model, who hails from Brescia,.

She was discovered in 2012 through the Elite Model Look Model contest, and has since graced the pages of Vogue Magazine and worked with top designer brands such as Gucci, Dior and Chanel.

Vittoria married New York-based DJ Matteo Milleri in Ibiza back in June 2020, but the pair later separated.

Leonardo’s romance with Vittoria comes after his brief romance with 27-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Prior to his romance with Gigi, fans were convinced the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star did not date women over the age of 25.

He began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

Leo then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The Titanic star then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila Morrone shortly after splitting from Nina, but the couple have since parted ways.

The model turned 25 on June 16, 2022, and it’s understood the pair called time on their four-year relationship at the start of that summer.