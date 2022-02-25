Everything we know about Kanye West’s new love interest – who looks just like Kim Kardashian

It looks like Kanye West has another new woman in his life, and she looks very similar to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper is rumoured to be dating model Chaney Jones, following his whirlwind romance with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

The 44-year-old has been spotted with Chaney on a number of occasions over the past two weeks, and was most recently seen shopping with her at Bal Harbour in Miami on Thursday.

The influencer favours a look and style that is very similar to Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian, and fans have taken note.

Dubbed a “Kim look-alike”, the 24-year-old has been wearing a lot of Balenciaga as of late, and many have accused her of “copying” the reality star.

So the question on everyone’s mind is, who is Chaney Jones?

Well aside from having a following of 161k on Instagram, the model is also the COO of First State Behavioural Health, a new mental health services facility in Atlanta.

According to their website, the company offers “counselling provided by trained behavioural professionals.”

The site also reveals Chaney is currently working on a masters degree in counseling at Wilmington University, after studying elementary education at the University of Delaware.

The 24-year-old is Kanye’s latest squeeze since he split from Kim Kardashian last year.

Kim officially filed for divorce from the rapper on February 19, 2021, and Kanye has been publicly fighting to win her back ever since.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.