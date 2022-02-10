Eve announces the birth of her first child

Eve has announced the birth of her first child.

The rapper welcomed her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper on February 1, and took to Instagram earlier today to share the happy news.

Alongside a photo of her newborn son, the 43-year-old wrote: “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙 Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper 💙 Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨”

Eve and her husband Maximillion began dating in 2010.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Day in 2013 and tied the knot in Ibiza in June 2014.

Eve announced her pregnancy in October last year by sharing photos of her baby bump with her 2.5million Instagram followers.

The Who’s That Girl rapper captioned the post: “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022 🥰”