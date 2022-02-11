Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike finally confirm their romance

Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have finally confirmed they’re an item.

The pair sparked romance rumours last month when they were papped holding hands on a night out in West Hollywood.

Following weeks of speculation, Dominic shared a sweet snap of them kissing on his Instagram Story on Thursday, as he wished Hunter a happy birthday.

The trans actress has played Jules in the hit HBO series since it premiered in 2019.

Meanwhile Dominic joined the cast as Elliot for the show’s second season, which finally hit screens last month after multiple pandemic-related delays.

Euphoria airs on HBO in the US on Sunday nights, and Sky Atlantic in the UK and Ireland on Mondays at 10pm.

The series is also available to stream on NOW.