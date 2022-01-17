Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike spark dating rumours

Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have sparked dating rumours.

Hunter plays Jules in the hit HBO series, and Dominic joined the cast as Elliot in the show’s second season.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the actors were spotted holding hands while leaving the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood.

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike were spotted holding hands during a night out in West Hollywood. https://t.co/KuC0hspDxQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 17, 2022

Hunter, who uses they/them pronouns, wore a skirt with a white hoodie and a black bomber jacket for the date night, while Dominic sported a black and beige jumper with black pants.

The new season of Euphoria premiered last weekend, and the first episode received rave reviews from fans.

The second episode of the new season aired in the US on Sunday night, and it will air on Sky Atlantic tonight at 10pm.