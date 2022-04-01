Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney shows off dramatic new look after ditching her signature blonde locks

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has shown off a dramatic new look after ditching her signature blonde locks.

The 24-year-old, who stars as Cassie Howard in the hit drama series, debuted her new ‘do on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week.

Ditching her long blonde locks, Sydney wowed fans with her new red hair-do and matching bangs to go with it.

Fans have been loving the actress’ new hairstyle and shared their admiration in the comments section of her post.

One fan wrote, “Loving this hair,” while a second fan commented, “That red hair is 🔥.”

A third follower wrote, “Living for this hair colour,” whilst another fan simply said, “Omg this hair.”

During her interview with Ellen, Sydney opened up about her family watching her sex scenes in Euphoria, and admitted she naively invited her grandparents to the show’s season two premiere.

Sydney said: “I wasn’t thinking. I was so excited.”

When asked how her relatives responded to the content of the show, she joked: “They said I had the best [bleep] in Hollywood.”