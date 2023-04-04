Emily Ratajkowski appears to admit she’s secretly been dating Harry Styles for two months

Emily Ratajkowski appears to have admitted that she’s secretly been dating Harry Styles for two months.

The former One Direction star and the model sent fans into a frenzy last month, after they were spotted sharing a steamy kiss in Tokyo.

According to The Sun, the pair have been getting to know each other “for some time now”, and no longer want to hide their relationship.

Speaking on a podcast recorded on March 9, which was two weeks before she was papped kissing Harry, Emily gushed about how “great” a person the guy she was dating was.

“I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, ‘He’s kind of great’.”

“But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”

“What do I look for in a partner? I like someone that is very independent. I think, for me, that’s very important because I do have a full life.”

Emily continued: “I’m hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before.”

Emily has been enjoying her single life since she split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she shares a son named Sylvester with.

The model filed for divorce from her husband last September, after four years of marriage.

The former couple are continuing to co-parent their two-year-old son Sylvester.

Since her split from Sebastian, Emily has been spotted on dates with DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson and Eric André.

Harry has been single since his split from his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde at the end of last year.

A photo of Emily and Olivia attending Harry’s concert in Paris last summer has gone viral amid Emily and Harry’s new romance.

