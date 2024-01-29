Emily In Paris star Ashley Park shares update after hospitalisation

Emily In Paris star Ashley Park has shared an update after she was hospitalised.

Ashley who plays Mindy Chen on the hit Netflix show recently opened up about her tonsilitis that spiralled into critical sepsis shock.

The actress also revealed that she was holidaying with her boyfriend Paul Forman in the Maldives when the illness took over, battling septic shock and ending up in hospital.

Taking to her Instagram to give her fans an update on her health, she wrote: “I’m deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love… every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery.”

“I’m sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily In Paris fam 🥹🌸”

“Thank you to @netflix and @emilyinparis for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work… I couldn’t be more excited to join then all on set for Season 4 ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady)



“I promise im breathing through this all and taking as much care of myself as I can to get back into fighting shape. in the meantime, thanks for the couch cuddles @lilyjcollins ;)”

The 32-year-old recently opened up about the harrowing ordeal writing on her social media account: “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

“And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support. Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady)

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst. Thanks for reading this. I’m sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay ❤️.”

A host of famous faces commented on the actresses’ post to send their love and wish her well.

Lily Collins, her Emily in Paris co-star wrote: “I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for [Paul] for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both ❤️.”

Selena Gomez also commented and said: “My heart 😢 I’m so grateful you are okay but praying for more healing.”

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey sent his messages of support and wrote: “Sending you love ❤️ im so sorry this is happening.”