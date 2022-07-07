Elon Musk ‘secretly welcomed twins with top executive last year’ – just weeks before his and Grimes’ baby was born

According to the documents, an Austin judge granted their request in May.

The twins’ sexes, nor their names were made public.

The babies’ arrival came just weeks after Elon and his former partner Grimes welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in December, despite having split in September.

The singer revealed the birth of Exa Dark Sideræl, who they have nicknamed “Y”, in a cover story for Vanity Fair.

The exes also share their 2-year-old son X Æ A-12.

At the time, Grimes told the outlet they wanted more children, “we’ve always wanted at least three or four.”

However, the day the article was released, she tweeted that she and Elon had broken up again.

Following the reported birth of his twins, Elon is now a father-of-ten.

He and his first wife Justine Wilson share five children together – Vivian Jenna, 18, Griffin, 18, Kai, 16, Damian, 16, and Sax, 16.

They also had another son Nevada, who tragically passed away at just 10 weeks.

Last month, the 51-year-old’s transgender child Vivian was granted her request to legally change her name in a bid to cut ties with her father.