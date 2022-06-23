Elon Musk’s daughter’s legal name change has been approved

Elon Musk’s daughter’s legal name change was approved.

Earlier this week, the 18-year-old asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and also to register her new name.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the LA County Superior Court judge signed off on the name change from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Elon Musk's 18 y.o. child has filed a petition with the court to change their name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson. Reason given to the court: "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." pic.twitter.com/0yi0Vl6AzN — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) June 21, 2022

Vivian had stated the official reason for the change was “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

In May, about a month after the petition was filed, the Tesla founder declared his support for the Republican party, whose elected representatives support legislation that would limit transgender rights in states across the country.

Previously in 2020, Elon tweeted: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

Vivian and her twin brother Griffin were born to Elon and Justine Musk in 2004.

The couple were married in 2000, but subsequently divorced the multi-billionaire in 2008.

They share six children together – Nevada, who was born in 2002 but tragically passed away as an infant, Vivian, 18, Griffin, 18, Kai, 16, Damian, 16, and Saxon, 16.

Elon also welcomed a baby boy X Æ A-Xii with his ex Grimes in 2020.

I love all my kids so much — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022