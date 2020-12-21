The actor thanked fans for their "love and support"

Elliot Page shares first selfie since coming out as transgender

Elliot Page has shared his first selfie since coming out as transgender.

The actor, formerly known as Ellen, announced their transition and new name earlier this month in a lengthy statement shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 33-year-old thanked fans for their support following his announcement, sharing a new photo.

He wrote: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift.”

“Stay safe. Be there for each other,” the Juno star added, signing off: “See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot.”

A host of famous faces showed their support for Elliot on social media following the news, including Miley Cyrus and Ellen DeGeneres.

In his Instagram post at the time, the Umbrella Academy star wrote: “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.