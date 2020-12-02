Host of stars show their support for Elliot Page – after he comes out as transgender

A host of stars have shown their support for Elliot Page, after he came out as transgender.
The actor, formerly known as Ellen, announced their transition and new name on Tuesday in a lengthy statement shared on social media post.
Following the news, famous faces took to Twitter and Instagram to share messages of support for the Juno and Umbrella Academy star.
Popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: “Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty.”
Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick wrote: “Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary.
“And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc.”
Miley Cyrus took to the comment section of Elliot’s Instagram post, writing: “Elliot rules! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤”, while actress Ruby Rose commented: “🥰🥰🥰 Love love love you x”
“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.
“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.
“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” the 33-year-old continued.
“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared,” he wrote.
“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.
“To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering.
“The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.”
Elliot, who is married to choreographer Emma Portner, added: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.
“And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”
The actor, who has frequently spoken out about LGBT issues, signed the letter off by saying: “All my love, Elliot.”