Host of stars show their support for Elliot Page – after he comes out as transgender

Host of stars show their support for Elliot Page – after he...

A host of stars have shown their support for Elliot Page, after he came out as transgender.

The actor, formerly known as Ellen, announced their transition and new name on Tuesday in a lengthy statement shared on social media post.

Following the news, famous faces took to Twitter and Instagram to share messages of support for the Juno and Umbrella Academy star.

Popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: “Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty.”

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick wrote: “Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary.

“And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc.”

Miley Cyrus took to the comment section of Elliot’s Instagram post, writing: “Elliot rules! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤”, while actress Ruby Rose commented: “🥰🥰🥰 Love love love you x”

