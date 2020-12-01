The actor announced the news on social media

Ellen Page comes out as transgender, and announces new name Elliot

Actor Ellen Page has announced that he is transgender and now goes by the name of Elliot.

The Hollywood star, who is known best for their roles in Juno, Inception and most recently The Umbrella Academy, made the announcement on Twitter.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” the actor wrote.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” the statement added.

Following the announcement Ellen’s Twitter name was changed to Elliot.

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared,” he wrote.

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.

“To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering.

“The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.”

Elliot, who is married to choreographer Emma Portner, added: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.

“And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

The actor, who has frequently spoken out about LGBT issues, signed the letter off by saying: “All my love, Elliot.”