Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin FINALLY announce their engagement

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have finally announced their engagement.

The couple shared the news on Thursday, through a shoot for V magazine.

Sharing shots from the shoot via Instagram, Barbara penned: “With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be 👰🏻‍♀️.”

barbara palvin and dylan sprouse are officially engaged 💍 pic.twitter.com/GJRZIfsr0N — best of barbara palvin (@bestofpalvin) June 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Dylan penned: “Sprouse’s to be.”

During the interview, which was conducted by his twin brother Cole, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum revealed that he had proposed to his longtime love last September.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” the actor admitted.

The couple revealed they’re set to tie the knot in Barbara’s home country – Hungary, while Cole will serve as Dylan’s best man.

Rumours first swirled that Dylan and Barbara were engaged back in February, when she was spotted wearing a ring on that finger during the Mammoth Film Festival.

A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time: “Dylan and Barbara are engaged. They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy.”

“They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can’t wait to start this new chapter together.”

Dylan and Barbara have been dating since 2018.

Prior to this, the Hungarian supermodel dated Justin Bieber.

The 29-year-old has also been romantically linked to Niall Horan, Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio.