Drake raises eyebrows by sharing cosy snap with Taylor Swift

Drake has raised eyebrows by sharing a cosy snap with Taylor Swift on his Instagram feed.

The rapper sent the rumour mill into overdrive on Tuesday when he subtly posted a throwback snap of him with his arm wrapped around the pop singer.

“They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” Drake captioned his Instagram post, which featured other photos of him and his son Adonis.

Many fans believe Drake is hinting at an upcoming collaboration with the songstress.

During Taylor’s 1989 era, the singer was rumoured to be working with the Canadian rapper on a song, but nothing was ever released.

As we all know, Taylor is currently in the process of re-recording her old albums – and is set to release the new version of her ‘1989’ album next.

This has lead fans to believe she may release a previously unheard collaboration with Drake very soon.

remember there were rumors about drake x taylor swift collab during 1989 era? what if that song is in the vault tracks?? pic.twitter.com/ot02Y7YeG2 — kadriye (@tayspetsch) April 19, 2022

not the drake x taylor collab actually coming pic.twitter.com/lgqkAGKtg5 — ale (@17POSITIONS) April 19, 2022

🤡 | CLOWNING TIME: drake recently posted a photo of him and taylor on his insta. the last time him and taylor took a photo together was in 2016 during the 1989 era. 1989 TV IS COMING WITH A DRAKE COLLAB!! pic.twitter.com/rkJnQlnIQO — issa ♡ | SPEAK NOW ERA ✨ (@issaistrying) April 19, 2022

Taylor and Drake are yet to release any new music this year, following a busy 2021.

The 32-year-old dropped the re-recording of her hit album ‘Red’ in November, which topped the charts around the world.

Drake also released his sixth album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ in 2021, and became the first artist to ever claim nine of the top 10 U.S. Billboard Hot 100 songs at the same time.